'Spirit of Michigan's Own' banquet to honor, remember two Michigan men
Next month, Michigan's Own Military and Space Heroes Museum will "honor, respect and remember two Michigan heroes at a special awards ceremony." The "Spirit of Michigan's Own" award banquet takes place during the evening of Saturday, April 29 at the Horizon's Conference Center, located at 6200 State St. in Saginaw.
