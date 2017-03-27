Spence Brothers plans move into old Saginaw News building downtown
Spence Brothers Construction, 417 McCoskry St. in Saginaw, will be moving into a building next year that the company built more than 50 years ago. The construction company announced that it will move its headquarters to 203 South Washington Ave. in early 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|615
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar 4
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC