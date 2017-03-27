Spence Brothers plans move into old S...

Spence Brothers plans move into old Saginaw News building downtown

Spence Brothers Construction, 417 McCoskry St. in Saginaw, will be moving into a building next year that the company built more than 50 years ago. The construction company announced that it will move its headquarters to 203 South Washington Ave. in early 2018.

