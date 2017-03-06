Saginaw's historic Court Street Theat...

Saginaw's historic Court Street Theatre gets new life

The single-screen theater, built in 1938 and located at 1216 Court, closed in 2015 . Now, signs posted outside announce that a newly refurbished theater is coming soon.

Saginaw, MI

