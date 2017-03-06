Saginaw teen was killed during botched marijuana robbery
One person is charged with murder after authorities say De'Quaris Essex, 17, was killed during a botched marijuana robbery. Ronald Smith, 28, was charged Monday, March 6, on one count of open murder and one count felony firearm related to Essex's Jan. 31 slaying in the 600 block of S. Mason Street.
