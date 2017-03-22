Saginaw SOS office now lets you hold spot, schedule appointment

The Saginaw County PLUS Office, 4404 Bay Road, now offers the innovative MI-TIME Line service that allows customers to use their phones or computers to make appointments or hold their place in line, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today. "Customers who can't hop online to ExpressSOS.com now can take advantage of the MI-TIME Line service at our Saginaw office on Bay Road," Johnson said.

