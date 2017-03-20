Saginaw man killed after speeding from police, splitting Cadillac in two

A 31-year-old Saginaw man is dead after he crashed a car into a tree, splitting the vehicle in half. About 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, Michigan State Police troopers were traveling north on Douglass Street in Saginaw when they observed a 2003 Cadillac CTS far ahead of them with a defective brake light, Special 1st Lt.

