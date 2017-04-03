Saginaw Chamber of Commerce encourage...

Saginaw Chamber of Commerce encourages a 'Yes' vote on school millage renewal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: MLive.com

The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce is asking voters to approve a ballot proposal for an early renewal of the 18-mil non-homestead millage for Saginaw Public School District on May 2. The millage renewal would now apply to businesses in Buena Vista Township. Homeowners do not pay the 18-mill property tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Sun lol 616
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar 4 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC