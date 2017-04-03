Saginaw Chamber of Commerce encourages a 'Yes' vote on school millage renewal
The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce is asking voters to approve a ballot proposal for an early renewal of the 18-mil non-homestead millage for Saginaw Public School District on May 2. The millage renewal would now apply to businesses in Buena Vista Township. Homeowners do not pay the 18-mill property tax.
