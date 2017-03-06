Retired Saginaw police detective avoi...

Retired Saginaw police detective avoids prison in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Brent VanderHaar, 52 was sentenced Monday, March 6 by Genesee Circuit Judge Joseph J. Farah to five years' probation and one year in jail after he pleaded guilty in January to possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to do crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar 4 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb 14 Musikologist 5
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan '17 MrsMrs90 613
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Saginaw County was issued at March 07 at 11:25AM EST

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC