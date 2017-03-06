Pro-Trump rally at busy intersection sees honking horns, fender-bender
A pro-Trump rally at a busy intersection Saturday afternoon drew a chorus of honking horns, numerous thumbs up and a few middle fingers. Supporters donned "Make America Great Again" gear and waved U.S. flags and campaign signs around noon Saturday, March 4, at the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads near the Fashion Square Mall to show their support for President Donald Trump.
