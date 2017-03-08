Police seek driver who struck teen ri...

Police seek driver who struck teen riding bike, fled scene

The 13-year-old was transported to Covenant HealthCare Hospital in Saginaw for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office. Police were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, to South Hemlock Road near Brant Road in Brant Township on reports of a person lying on the side of the roadway, the sheriff's office states.

