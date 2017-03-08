Officer-involved shooting reported near SVSU, Saginaw sheriff's offcials say
Police were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting about 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, near Saginaw Valley State University. Saginaw County Sheriff's Department officials said Bay Road at Pierce Road was closed to traffic as they investigate.
