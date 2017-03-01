Offer could keep doors of 3 Mid-Michigan schools open
Earlier this year, the State Reform Office announced it could close 38 chronically failing schools by the end of the year. They include: Saginaw High School, Jesse Loomis School in Saginaw and Martin Atkins Elementary School in the Bridgeport-Spaulding district.
