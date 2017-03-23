Mid-Michigan church becomes sanctuary for undocumented immigrants
"It's people who've been in the community who've been active members of the community and this is their home," said Sue Redifer, board president of First Congregational Church in Saginaw. The church is offering more than spiritual support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar 4
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC