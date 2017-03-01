Man with 'cranking' fetish arrested, missing boater and more top news

The man who is awaiting trial on accusations he was "cranking" in a county-owned maintenance truck was jailed Valentine's Day on charges he took five vehicles for a joy ride. Jordan Haskins , a former Republican candidate for a Michigan House seat, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, on seven felony charges related to an early-morning Feb. 6 incident at a Thomas Township auto dealership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.