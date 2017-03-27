Man accused of scamming Saginaw non-p...

Man accused of scamming Saginaw non-profit he was fired from

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: MLive.com

A 45-year-old man was recently arraigned on accusations he scammed a non-profit that helps low-income and elderly people. Michael Luker was arraigned Wednesday, March 22, on one count of identity theft and two counts of using false pretenses to obtain items valued at more than $1,000 but less than $20,000.

