Last-minute purchase leads to $627K lottery win for Saginaw couple
A Saginaw County couple is jumping for joy after a last-minute decision to play the Fantasy 5 lottery game led to them winning $627,144. "For as long as I can remember, I've bought a Fantasy 5 ticket each week," said the winner who chose to remain anonymous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Mon
|lol
|614
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar 4
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC