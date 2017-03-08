High winds cut power to thousands, down trees and wires, damage school roof
Power outage numbers continued to rise across Mid-Michigan as ever-strengthening winds continued to bring down power lines and trees Wednesday. High winds ripped part of the roof off of Birch Run High School and emergency officials were on high alert when a line fell on a school bus, until it was determined that it was a fiber-optic cable that doesn't carry electricity.
