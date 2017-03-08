Furnace explosion kills 1, injures another at Hi-Tech Steel Treating
An explosion at a steel treating plant in Saginaw resulted in the death of one man and caused another to be hospitalized. Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, about a dozen Saginaw police and firefighters responded to Hi-Tech Steel Treating Inc., 2720 Roberts near Boxwood, for a report that a furnace had exploded.
