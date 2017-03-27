Four arrested on crack, heroine dealing charges
The first of the four arrested were a husband and wife from Saginaw who had been pulled over by police Tuesday, March 21, near the intersection of Main and Beck streets, according to the Huron County Sheriff's Office The sheriff's office did not state if any illicit drugs were found in the vehicle but did say the 42-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife were arrested on allegations they were selling heroin and crack cocaine. Police then got a search warrant for a West Sebewaing Street home and arrested two more on the same charges, the sheriff's office stated.
