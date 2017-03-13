Clark's double-double lifts Pittsford to Class D crown

Senior forward Maddie Clark finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, leading Pittsford to a dominant 71-31 win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary in the Class D girls basketball final Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Clark, the Class D Player of the Year, shot 11-of-15 from the field and made all seven of her free throw attempts for the Wildcats .

