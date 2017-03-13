Clark's double-double lifts Pittsford...

Clark's double-double lifts Pittsford to Class D crown

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Senior forward Maddie Clark finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, leading Pittsford to a dominant 71-31 win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary in the Class D girls basketball final Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Clark, the Class D Player of the Year, shot 11-of-15 from the field and made all seven of her free throw attempts for the Wildcats .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar 4 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan '17 MrsMrs90 613
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,641,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC