Clark's double-double lifts Pittsford to Class D crown
Senior forward Maddie Clark finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, leading Pittsford to a dominant 71-31 win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary in the Class D girls basketball final Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Clark, the Class D Player of the Year, shot 11-of-15 from the field and made all seven of her free throw attempts for the Wildcats .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar 4
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC