Andersen Enrichment Center opens 'Spell Bound' display
"Spell Bound: The Creative Photography of Gregg Barckholtz" is a photography exhibit with a "series of mesmerizing images" by Barckholtz, an award-winning professional photographer. The exhibit can be seen at the Andersen Enrichment Center, located at 120 Ezra Rust Drive in Saginaw.
