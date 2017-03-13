Andersen Enrichment Center opens 'Spe...

Andersen Enrichment Center opens 'Spell Bound' display

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: MLive.com

"Spell Bound: The Creative Photography of Gregg Barckholtz" is a photography exhibit with a "series of mesmerizing images" by Barckholtz, an award-winning professional photographer. The exhibit can be seen at the Andersen Enrichment Center, located at 120 Ezra Rust Drive in Saginaw.

