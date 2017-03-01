'Amazing' Lego replica of Bay City on display at Studio 23
As Studio 23 in downtown Bay City prepares for its first family Lego building competition, a local artist skilled in making replicas of iconic buildings and parks from across the region has put some of his best work on display. Scot Thompson, who MLive featured in a story last year, has teamed up with the studio to keep his Lego creations of Wenonah Park, Timothy's Fine Cigars and other noticeable Bay City buildings, on display in the front window, visible to walkers on the sidewalk.
