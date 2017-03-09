2 killed when powerful wind throws tr...

2 killed when powerful wind throws tree onto car in Michigan

Two people died when powerful winds that knocked out electrical service to more than a million customers toppled a tree onto their car in central Michigan Saginaw firefighters cordon off the area where a tree nearly fell on a school bus, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Saginaw, Mich. The high winds caused damage and power outages around Saginaw County.

