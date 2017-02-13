Young Preservationists 'heart bomb' h...

Young Preservationists 'heart bomb' historic homes and buildings

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: MLive.com

Abandoned homes and buildings in Bay City and Saginaw were shown some love Saturday afternoon. These historic homes and buildings received heart-shaped valentines that were plastered on their walls and windows on Feb. 11 -- just before Valentine's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) 3 hr Musikologist 5
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Jan 31 badam 35
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,086 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC