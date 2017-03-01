Woman allegedly killed fiance with house fire then set friend's place ablaze

Two days after police say a woman started a house fire that killed her fiance, she moved in with a friend and allegedly set his place alight too. While no one was injured in the second house fire late-night Feb. 13 at 361 Lynn Street, the blaze set two days earlier at 814 Grove Street killed 53-year-old John Rydel , the suspect's fiance.

