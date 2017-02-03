Vincent Yarbrough

Current Voice Imaging Talent for WEXL Glory 1340 AM Detroit, MI Former Voice Imaging Talent for WGPR 107.5 FM Detroit, MI Provided VO Work for TD Jakes/The Potter's House Provided VO Work for Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan Over 25 years in Voice Over experience. Voiced Movie Trailers, Video Games, Radio & TV Commercials, Videos, Phone Messages, Stage Introductions & Announcements, Radio Imaging, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.