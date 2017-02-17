SVSU police officers pull crash victims from water-filled ditch

Saginaw Valley State University Police Officers Ryan Persails and Charles Coleman II were the first to respond after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 17, off the university campus in Zilwaukee Township. "The car was sinking and both individuals were still in that deep water there, so they ended up pulling them out from the ditch," said SVSU Police Chief Leo Mioduszewski.

