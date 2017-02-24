Stack of books and mouse. Online education and business concept
From the Associated Press - A few dozen people staged a protest against the potential closings of up to 38 underperforming schools across the state. The group marched from a Lansing church to the state Capitol complex where they were unsuccessful in meeting with Michigan's director of Technology, Management and Budget.
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb 14
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Jan 31
|badam
|35
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
