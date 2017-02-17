See projects totaling $92 million investment in Saginaw County in 2016

More than 30 economic development projects representing a total investment of nearly $92 million in Saginaw County were honored Friday, Feb. 17, during Saginaw Future Inc.'s 25th Annual Awards Luncheon. The 32 projects announced in 2016 are valued at nearly $92 million and will create or retain more than 1,000 jobs, according to a Saginaw Future news release.

