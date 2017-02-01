Saginaw shooting victim dies, bringin...

Saginaw shooting victim dies, bringing city homicide count to 3 this year

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

Police responded to a scene at the intersection of Cass and South Harrison near the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department about 7:25 p.m. Essex was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Detective Sgt. Reggie Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Tue badam 35
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
News 55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986 Sep '16 Canoe eh 1
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,795 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC