Rock Your Locks celebrates year in Old Town, 5 years in business
It has been about a year since Rock Your Locks Salon relocated to Old Town Saginaw and owners Janey Cascaddan and Kelsie Beyer say the move has paid off. "We're so happy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Jan 31
|badam
|35
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC