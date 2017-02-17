Rescuers continue search for man swept away in Saginaw River

Rescue efforts continue Sunday to find a man who went under in the Saginaw River and never came back up Saturday night. The 35-year-old Saginaw man had attempted to leave behind his disabled boat and swim to shore around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, near the Lee Street Boat Launch south of Old Town when he went under, said Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.