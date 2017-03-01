Quit smoking with free help from St. Mary's of Michigan-Saginaw

A free meeting to help people quit smoking will be held at St. Mary's of Michigan- Saginaw. The event will take place at St. Mary's Town Centre Conference Room, located at 4599 Town Centre Road on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The focus of the meeting is to help participants develop a personal quit plan, build a support team, find alternatives to smoking, explore quit options and learn tobacco triggers.

