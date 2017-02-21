Potential record highs today
Our early taste of Spring hasn't eased up in the slightest as we head into the second half of the week. The mercury continues to climb even higher today, and it could be some all-time record warmth! Fog continues to lift this afternoon, and we are left with mostly cloudy skies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb 14
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Jan 31
|badam
|35
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC