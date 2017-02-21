Police respond to report of missing boater presumed dead in Saginaw River
Saginaw County 911 Director Randy Pfau said the report came in and officers were responding to the scene just before 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Reginald Smith, 35, of Saginaw attempted to leave behind his disabled boat and swim to shore about 8:25 p.m. near the Lee Street Boat Launch south of Old Town when he went under, said Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Lt. Mike Gomez.
