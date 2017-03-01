PETA makes 'silent fireworks' pitch for Saginaw Fourth of July

A well-known animal rights group has offered Saginaw $5,000 to switch the city's annual fireworks display from using fireworks that boom, crack and sizzle to ones that make no noise at all. In a letter to the Saginaw Area Fireworks Committee, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, stated they would give $5,000 to the fireworks fund if the city switched to "silent fireworks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.