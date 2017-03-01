PETA makes 'silent fireworks' pitch f...

PETA makes 'silent fireworks' pitch for Saginaw Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: MLive.com

A well-known animal rights group has offered Saginaw $5,000 to switch the city's annual fireworks display from using fireworks that boom, crack and sizzle to ones that make no noise at all. In a letter to the Saginaw Area Fireworks Committee, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, stated they would give $5,000 to the fireworks fund if the city switched to "silent fireworks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb 14 Musikologist 5
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Jan 31 badam 35
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan '17 MrsMrs90 613
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,729 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC