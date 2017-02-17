Lecture examines Catholic Worker movement founder and her conversion

Peace activist, oral historian and author Rosalie G. Riegle will discuss Catholic Worker movement co-founder Dorothy Day and the foundation of her Catholicism at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in St. Benedict Chapel on the fourth floor of Kindlon Hall at Benedictine University. Riegle is visiting as part of the annual Benedictine Heritage Lecture Series, which celebrates the founding of the University and reflects its Catholic tradition and Benedictine heritage.

