Lecture examines Catholic Worker movement founder and her conversion
Peace activist, oral historian and author Rosalie G. Riegle will discuss Catholic Worker movement co-founder Dorothy Day and the foundation of her Catholicism at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in St. Benedict Chapel on the fourth floor of Kindlon Hall at Benedictine University. Riegle is visiting as part of the annual Benedictine Heritage Lecture Series, which celebrates the founding of the University and reflects its Catholic tradition and Benedictine heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb 14
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Jan 31
|badam
|35
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC