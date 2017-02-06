Large crowds turn out for first weekend of ice skating at Hoyt Park

The rink was open on both Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. Free hot chocolate and cookies were available inside the warming house, as well as rental skates for $2 and sleds for $1. According to Larry Brethauer, president of the Friends of Hoyt Park, the rink is one of the largest outdoor rinks not just in Michigan, but in the country, being the size of four hockey rinks.

