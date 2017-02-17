James Nichols, brother of Oklahoma ci...

James Nichols, brother of Oklahoma city bomber, dies at Saginaw hospital

Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

James Nichols, the brother of Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, has died following a lengthy illiness. He was 62. Agents raided James Nichols' farm in Decker two days after the April 1995 bombing that killed 168 people after his brother and Timothy McVeigh were identified as suspects.

Saginaw, MI

