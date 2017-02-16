Brandon Jerashen and Karen Welser appointed by Mid-Michigan Brass Band.
Jerashen is a 2011 graduate of Saginaw Valley State University and is currently teaching vocal and instrumental music at North Saginaw Charter Academy. He has been involved with numerous musical groups in the region including the Saginaw Brass Quintet, Bay Concert Band and the Saginaw Eddy Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb 14
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Jan 31
|badam
|35
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC