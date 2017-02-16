'A Chocolate Affair' raises money for campus ministry program
SAGINAW, MI -- A Saginaw pastor who has worked as a professional sports manager representing NBA stars such as former Michigan State basketball player Draymond Green will be hosting a relationship and dating event in honor of his new book just in time for Valentine's Day.
