WSU football recruiting: Cougs land three-star DE Willie Rodgers
Willie Rodgers , a three-star defensive end and one of the top uncommitted targets on their board, has verbally committed to Washington State, according to a Cougfan.com report . The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, who took an official visit to Pullman two weeks ago, picked Washington State over offers from Arizona, Michigan State and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coug Center.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|Mo Fu
|30
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC