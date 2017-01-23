Woman pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from Bay City roofing company
A 48-year-old Saginaw woman has admitted to taking tens of thousands of dollars from the Bay City roofing company she once worked for. Tonia R. Stevenson on Wednesday, Jan. 11, appeared in Bay County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by an agent or trust between $20,000 and $50,000.
