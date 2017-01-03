Violent crime overall was down in the city of Saginaw for 2016
Violent crime in the city of Saginaw is down 8 percent, according to a report released by the Saginaw Police Department Chief Bob Ruth on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Ruth said the data tracked by the FBI are Part I crimes, which include sex crimes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, larcenies, unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and arson. There was a slight increase in shootings and homicides in 2016 when compared to 2015, Ruth said, but overall crime fell in the city.
