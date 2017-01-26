VIDEO: Man shot, killed in MI halfway house
The Federal Bureau of Prison moved the remaining inmates from a Michigan halfway house Tuesday after a man whose drug-related prison sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama was fatally shot there by two men with assault-style rifles who sought him out. Two men wearing masks went into Bannum Place in Saginaw on Monday night with plans to kill 31-year-old Damarlon Thomas, a former Saginaw gang member.
