Thomas Rhett Extends '2017 Home Team Tour'

VALORY MUSIC CO. artist THOMAS RHETT is extending his first-ever headlining tour, the "2017 HOME TEAM TOUR," to add extra dates in the U.S. and extend the tour into CANADA and the U.K. RHETT will kick off the tour on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd in SAGINAW, MI and is joined on the road by KELSEA BALLERINI , RUSSELL DICKERSON , and RYAN HURD .

