State police lieutenant again pleads in drunken driving crash
For the second time, a Michigan State Police lieutenant accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcyclist has accepted a plea offer. Jason T. Teddy, 46, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Harry P. Gill on Thursday, Jan. 26, and pleaded no contest to single counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated assault.
