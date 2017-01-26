State police lieutenant again pleads ...

State police lieutenant again pleads in drunken driving crash

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: MLive.com

For the second time, a Michigan State Police lieutenant accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcyclist has accepted a plea offer. Jason T. Teddy, 46, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Harry P. Gill on Thursday, Jan. 26, and pleaded no contest to single counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated assault.

