Saginaw's first baby born in 2017 came early for Bay County parents
Kim and Mike LeMire weren't expecting their son to arrive until February, but New Year's baby Jayce Richard had other plans. Jayce was born at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, five and a half weeks early and the first baby born this year at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw.
