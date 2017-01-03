Saginawian of the Year 2016: Trevis Ruffin

Saginawian of the Year Trevis Ruffin, 34, assistant Saginaw County prosecuting attorney for the Major Crimes Unit is also the pastor of Living In Victory Everyday Ministries. Ruffin was nominated by his wife, Sparkle Ruffin, for his commitment to advocating for victims of crimes in Saginaw and his involvement in the Saginaw Witness Assistance Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.