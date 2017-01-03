Saginawian of the Year 2016: Trevis R...

Saginawian of the Year 2016: Trevis Ruffin

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Saginawian of the Year Trevis Ruffin, 34, assistant Saginaw County prosecuting attorney for the Major Crimes Unit is also the pastor of Living In Victory Everyday Ministries. Ruffin was nominated by his wife, Sparkle Ruffin, for his commitment to advocating for victims of crimes in Saginaw and his involvement in the Saginaw Witness Assistance Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Dec 31 nuke M now 611
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec 22 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Oct '16 badam 28
News 55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986 Sep '16 Canoe eh 1
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,055

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC