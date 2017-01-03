Saginawian of the Year 2016: Geri Rudolf
Geri Rudolf, 51, Of Saginaw Township, Dow Corning project coordinator, was nominated as 2016 Saginawian of the Year by Tracy Knaub for her volunteerism with Girl Scouts, Relay for Life, Friday Night Live, Child and Family Services and Big Brothers Big Sister.
